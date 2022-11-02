How well do you understand your weight-loss journey?

The average adult will try as many as 126 different diets throughout their lifetime. Why are we so confused about what to eat? For anyone on a weight-loss or wellness journey, figuring out the best approach to food and fitness can be overwhelming.

Rather than putting you on a one-size-fits-all program, Noom Weight is a program that empowers users to lose weight by changing their behaviors. To do this, Noom Weight leverages a powerful combination of psychology, human coaching, and technology. One of the program’s most impactful features is the inclusion of daily lessons on psychology-related content that helps users better understand themselves, their brains, and the power of choice. These digestible, easy-to-read articles can arrive at a time of your choosing, and it’s just one example of how this platform empowers users to take control of their own health. In addition to these lessons, each Noom user can take advantage of one-on-one coaching to offer more wisdom on wellness, answer questions, and provide motivational support and personalized recommendations. So that the peer encouragement can come from multiple angles, Noom also has community support groups for you to participate in — allowing you to offer inspiration to and glean it from fellow users, leaning on your shared experience.

Noom’s easy-to-navigate mobile app also features helpful trackers for steps, food water intake, and weight to make tracking your progress easy. All features are customized to the user’s needs and goals.

One Noom study done over the course of six months showed that 78 percent of participants successfully lost weight. It’s also rated an average 4.7/5 stars on the App Store, and it’s consistently and positively reviewed by an uplifting flow of satisfied users on its website for some time. For example, one user named Tracy recently wrote, “I’ve been on Noom for almost six weeks. So far, it’s been completely different than anything else I’ve been on, and it’s working terrifically.”