Grab a one-year subscription to NordVPN and keep your browsing private

Finding privacy in an intrusive world is almost impossible these days, especially during your time surfing the web. Keep all of your most important searches and documents completely hidden from the world with a one-year subscription to NordVPN.

If you need a secure and honest VPN subscription, you're in for a treat with NordVPN. Secured with double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption, the NordVPN ensures you're info remains anonymous and for your eyes only, and not for the hacker down the street. The VPN also works with public Wi-Fi hotspots, cellular networks, other very public networks you may need to use in a pinch. In fact, you'll have access to 3,521 worldwide server locations in 61 different countries. Just log in to whatever connection you need, and bypass most content restrictions listed for a clean, stress-free browsing experience.

Let's dive a little bit more into the nuts and bolts of where your data goes, because, in truth, it goes nowhere. NordVPN records none of your logs and basically sets fire to your browsing history, so no one can pop in and just peruse your musings. VPN connection drop? Don't panic, the system will automatically shut down and your data will stay under lock and key. When it returns, you can continue enjoying your high-speed connection for all the video, app, and content access your heart desires.

Worried about compatibility? Don't be, NordVPN works perfectly with Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS, Android devices, and routers with DD-WRT capabilities or something more exotic (PPTP-enabled), such as Raspberry Pi. You can browse the web securely knowing your private information is in good hands with NordVPN wherever, whenever.

See what TechRadar, PC World, TrustPilot, CNET, and PCMag are raving about. Get the NordVPN: One Year Subscription for $47.20 by using with code NORD20 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.