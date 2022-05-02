How online learning might help you reach the next step in your career

A successful professional never stops learning. So continue your path to personal success and advance your career and goals with these six essential jobs skills, bringing various elements into your professional repertoire.

1. Investing

Are you interested in furthering your financial wealth in the months to come? 2022 might be your year to build on your finances and start a side-hustle that pays off. While it may seem daunting to get started, learning how to invest correctly can help you build a portfolio of your own that may lead you towards earning market returns.

Learning to invest might benefit your pocketbook, but it could also help if you're seeking a career in finance, accounting, and business, quickly teaching you best practices to further your financial future. In addition, many resources may make learning investment skills a reality during your commute or when you have extra downtime.

The Intro to Investing Bundle, for example, is geared toward all levels of expertise and provides insights into value investing, day trading, stock market buying, and more — helping in setting yourself up for success in your financial goals.

2. Real Estate Investment

It's no secret that real estate has been a hot commodity over the past few years. According to Zillow, real estate in the U.S. has increased by 6.9% year-over-year since 2017. The benefits of tapping into the real estate business may seem like rocket science to beginners, but it's far more attainable than you may think.

Learning the ins and outs of real estate, the Waterfall Distribution Framework, pre-investing prepping, profitable niche investing, and much more can all be taught with extra time and patience. By learning how to make suitable investments, you'll be able to successfully start the home-buying process or even make your own investment deals.

Various online bundles bring you step-by-step blueprints on the fundamentals you need to know to start the booming industry — making it easier to begin your real estate investment journey.

3. Graphic Design

Employers value digital art skills, such as graphic design, and constantly look to add visual appeal to their brand identity. Whether it be in business, marketing, advertising, or branding, mastering these skills will give you a lead above the rest. It's a profession used in industries of all sorts, bringing endless opportunities for implementation.

Many online courses teach beginner and advanced techniques in graphic design, allowing users to develop a foundation in color, layout, and typography, and become skilled in programs such as Premiere, Photoshop, and Figma. Most courses can also help you start building a portfolio full of beautiful imagery — for banners, catalogs, social media assets, websites, and more, and pave the way for your digital visual journey, with plenty of practice along the way.

4. DevOps and Agile

Are you looking for better organizational strategies for your team? DevOps and Agile may be the answer to transforming your organization. Found in countless IT departments, DevOps improves collaboration and delivers business value with low risk — ultimately bringing together two siloed teams for a faster software release. On the other hand, Agile focuses on making small team collaboration happen to react to ever-changing consumer needs.

These two skills are invaluable for small and large companies alike, making them excellent skills to have for current or future endeavors. Plus, understanding the methodologies, benefits, and challenges in various concepts will help you grow your business and keep things streamlined within your team.

5. Web3 Programming

Have you ever considered becoming a web programmer? It's never too late to learn a new skill or pivot into an exciting fresh career. Various industries are actively looking to hire talented professionals with multiple experience levels in coding and programming.

Web3 is revolutionizing the Internet and is quickly becoming a leading relevant platform in web development. You'll undoubtedly have skills that will amplify your resume by learning to build web apps, familiarizing yourself with Blockchain, Python, and Solidarity, and even learning to make your own NFT smart contract. E-learning bundles, such as the 2022 Ultimate DevOps & Agile Prep Bundle, bring some of the latest updates in Web 3.0 and Metaverse and emerge you in guided lessons that get you up to speed in the programming world.

6. Project and Quality Management

Whether you're looking to jump into a new career or you want to implement essential concepts to fine-tune your work environment, learning project and quality management are excellent skills to master. By concentrating on communication and organization, your desired workflow can help bring teams into successful personal and financial growth wins.

While getting started may seem overwhelming, project management skills can be obtained by many with a bit of help from industry experts and a few essential tools. By understanding these fundamentals and essential principles and their applications in various processes, company leadership can come to life and manage a team effectively.

By the end of your journey, you'll better understand fast-paced and iterative projects and start applying your knowledge in the workplace. You'll soon be able to take on valuable platforms, such as Agile, Jira, Scrum, PMI, and Six Sigma, and facilitate managing — completing even the most complex projects.

