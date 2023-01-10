These headphones offer elite stereo sound and help prevent ear damage

It seems that inserting those little buds into our ears to listen to our devices can actually cause harm. Fortunately, these Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones can help to alleviate some of the dangers other earbuds can pose.

Yes, it’s true. Besides the advantage that most wireless earbuds offer—that being not getting caught up in a tangle of cords every time you pull them out of the case—these headphones rest comfortably over your ears rather than actually right inside them. While the latter has the potential to result in painful ear infections thanks to bacteria build-up and reduced airflow through the canal, these Open Ear Induction Headphones send the audio sound directly to the inner ears, without blocking or covering the opening. This also allows you to stay aware of your surroundings, particularly useful if you’re out running or cycling, either on the trail or in the urban jungle.

With a 6-hour battery life and an IPX6 water-resistance rating, you’ll be able to enjoy continuous listening for longer than it takes to run a marathon (provided, of course, you’ve trained beforehand!) And if mom happens to phone during the race to find out how you’re doing, you can easily accept the call while listening through the headset thanks to the built-in mic on the cord, all without missing a step.

So save your ears and your hearing, and opt for these Open Ear Induction Headphones. (And just as an aside, cotton swabs are another thing you really shouldn’t be putting into your ears!) Not only will they help to prevent ear damage, but you will appreciate the high-quality stereo sound at a lower frequency than most other buds thanks to the bone conduction technology. They are a must-have for anyone who loves to listen on the go. (Does that leave anyone out?)

Normally valued at $109.95, the Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones are now available for only $33.99.

Prices subject to change