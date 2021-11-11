The perfect gift for curious kids is on sale for Pre-Black Friday

Studies show that using the right technology can be highly beneficial to our minds. Help kids learn world geography while having fun with the Orboot Earth: Augmented Reality Interactive Globe for Kids, now an extra 15% off with code SAVE15NOV.

With the holidays quickly approaching, our to-do lists will start growing and growing. Start getting shopping done earlier this year and give the gift of education to the inquisitive child in your life. Controlled directly with an integrated app, the award-winning Orboot Earth gives kids an unforgettable learning experience. Not your standard desktop globe, the 10" gadget comes with six exciting categories that allow young students to explore over 400 highlights and thousands of interesting facts from around the world.

Introduce them to new cultures, diverse cuisines, famous monuments, an array of animals, and allow them to explore different areas in a three-dimensional approach. Connect the globe to its dedicated app on any tablet or smartphone, and unleash imagination and constant learning. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and ideal for ages up to 10, the complete educational kit also includes a passport, stamps, country flag stickers, and an intricately detailed help guide to help kids navigate new places, making S.T.E.M hands-on and super entertaining.

Each child can set Orboot to four unique experiences: Explore, Mysteries, Oko Park, and Quiz Wiz, and take on various adventures with ease. In Explore, they can get to know each part of the globe with detailed interactive features. In Mysteries mode, they can hunt for exciting treasures around the world. In Oko Park mode, they can build their own national park, and in Quiz Wiz, they’ll be able to take on challenges that help them remember what they learn. It also makes the perfect gift for any special occasion.

While the Orboot Earth: Augmented Reality Interactive Globe for Kids is regularly priced at $59, it is currently price-dropped to $46.74 with code SAVE15NOV for Pre-Black Friday. Hurry, this offer is available for a limited time only.

See Orboot Earth in action:

Interactive AR Globe for Kids | Orboot Earth by PlayShifu

Prices subject to change.