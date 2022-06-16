5 ways to protect your personal data online

Our data is more important than ever these days. With working from home, flexible office spaces, and connecting while traveling, our digital presence is becoming more of a necessity. With it, as you know, comes plenty of security challenges.

However, keeping your online life secure can be a lot easier than you think. With the right kinds of tools and a little guidance, you can hide your important data from prying eyes. We've gathered five tips to help you feel secure while at home, commuting for work, or generally on the go.

Make your passwords complicated

One of the concerns that people often have when creating complex passwords is a fear of forgetting their logins. Although it may seem like using the same password is beneficial for remembering all your logins, it can be detrimental to your online security in the long run and can compromise your data. While it may seem straightforward, creating strong passwords is something that is often overlooked, but it can easily be avoided with a streamlined password system.

Avoid apparent numbers and phrases, such as your birthday, dog's name, or hobbies, and be sure to mix lower- and upper-case letters. Various password managing tools help generate and keep track of those passwords for safekeeping. You can also require extra security features, such as a fingerprint or facial recognition, to unlock your phone, mobile device, laptop, or any other permitted device. And don't forget to enable two-factor authentication whenever possible, opting to get your login code from a code-generator app over having it texted or emailed to you.

Be wary of free Wi-Fi

With Wi-Fi more accessible than ever, it may seem like a good idea to take advantage of it as much as possible — checking our email, making quick purchases, and transferring money on our mobile apps. Of course, with an open network, fewer security measures may be in place, providing hackers on the same network a front-row seat to your personal data.

Leave important online purchases or updates to your logins for a time when you're connected to a secure, password-protected network, making sure said secure wireless network comes with a password. It will be far less likely that your data will be exposed.

Use additional online protection

In addition to being cautious of unsecured Wi-Fi, it's essential to have additional digital security to protect your important personal information. VPN services are quite common, but not all deliver the most efficient safety. Innovations such as Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN & Firewall Hardware, the world’s only Decentralized VPN (DPN) and cybersecurity hardware device, assist in giving you privacy you can take anywhere.

Deeper Connect Mini - Introduction

With a seven-layer enterprise-grade firewall, stable network connectivity, blockchain mining, parental controls, and so much more, you'll get the defense you need. The Deeper Connect Mini also lets you stream content from around the globe without compromising quality and blocks tiresome online ads for a more streamlined experience.

Don't share every moment of your life

While it may take everything in you not to post on social media about your exciting tech gadget or shiny new vehicle, it may be a better idea not to overshare. Be cautious of what sorts of information you publish online, as anyone from around the world can quickly access those details.

You could be inviting fraudsters to learn things about you that can be used against you. For example, posting photos from the trip to Europe that you're currently on could alert someone with ill intent that you're out of town, compromising your online and physical belongings. Check and secure your privacy settings, location trackers, photo metadata, and anything else that may be accessible. It's not just "professional" crooks who can find this data, either, as much of it can be uncovered by anyone who's motivated to look into you — with a quick Google search and a few clicks or keystrokes.

Backup your data

Do you have a backup plan? The latest statistics from Nationwide have shown that 68% of small businesses don't have a recovery plan for their data. Many companies may not realize that the time it takes to recover that data goes hand in hand with how much money they lose.

Whether it be personal or for work, backing up our important documents, files, photos, and videos is crucial and will save you time, money, and a big headache in the long run. Various tools and software systems can quickly backup your data remotely, such as cloud-based backup platforms.

If you want an additional source for taking your data on the go, the use of portable storage devices can be a great option — just make sure your info is encrypted. Encrypted data on USB drives and SIM cards keep an extra copy of your important files, but it also makes it extremely difficult for hackers to get a hold of your data if your device is ever misplaced or stolen. You never know what can happen, so it's always better to be prepared.