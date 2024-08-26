Get VIP seats at football games with this pocket telescope

TL;DR: Save 27% on this telescope for sporting events through September 3 and see thousands of feet away this football season.

Imagine seeing every play, tackle, and touchdown like you’re on the 50-yard line—without buying premium tickets. With the regular season kicking off soon, there’s no better way to upgrade your game-day experience than with this handheld telescope.

Especially when the price is at an all-time low for a limited time: $39.97 through September 3, usually $54.99. It’s not just great for sporting events but concerts, bird watching, hunting, and traveling.

Catch every play—even from the nosebleeds

You can see miles away with this telescope’s 50x60 magnification. It’s hard to know what you’ve missed this whole time, like team handshakes, scuffles, or frustrated exchanges between opposing teams. But now you don’t have to wonder.

Another cool feature of this monocular telescope is that it can be a zoom lens for your phone. Wait—what? Yeah. Your purchase comes with a tripod and clip so you can line the eyepiece up with your camera lens, and then you can zoom and take pictures of your favorite NFL players or musicians.

You could get close-up shots of Travis Kelce at the next big game (we can hope, right?) or Green Day when they’re finally touring your city. This is your sign to buy the cheaper tickets because you can still get a good view with this telescope.

But you might be wondering if you’ll even be allowed to bring a small telescope into a stadium or arena. That depends on each location’s specific rules, but generally speaking, this telescope’s small size (around six inches long) should be permitted. Stadiums usually prohibit gigantic, detachable camera lenses.

This pocket-sized telescope at just $39.97 (reg. $54.99) is a steal. Just don’t miss this price drop because it ends on September 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

