Save $500+ on this pocket-sized projector for Pre-Black Friday

Take movie night or binge-watching marathons to a new level and set up a cinematic experience anywhere with the compact Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector, now more than $500 off (for a limited time) as a Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Deal.

As light and as slim as an iPhone 7s Plus, this remarkable gadget provides endless content at your fingertips. No longer will you need to watch your favorite Netflix show on a regular screen; this portable device will amplify your viewing possibilities and, best yet, it can be taken with you wherever you go.

Boasting an impressive 200-lumen bulb that brings remarkable clarity, this projector can pair with any of your devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The device will display movies, shows, games, and so much more in high-quality 1080p HD resolution with a full 200" picture display that can be projected on any surface. A wide variety of video and image formats can be shown — as well as the ability to play your favorite tunes — allowing for ultimate versatility on what you can watch and display. You can even view content while offline.

Its built-in battery brings you three hours of video playtime or 30 hours of audio playback with every charge. And, with intelligent keystone auto-correction projection capabilities, built-in Hi-Fi speakers, and a nifty remote control, you'll have endless possibilities for the placement of the device.

As verified purchaser Thomas H. states, the Prima "works excellent. Great definition and graphics. It is very bright and works well under most conditions. I have raw video files off my USB, and it works great, no lag or loss."

An innovative and new way to watch the latest sports game or favorite movie, the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector, can be purchased today for only $279.97 — that's over $500 off its original price of $799! No coupon is needed. The Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster discount is automatic. Bring the big screen to you or a loved one with this powerful gadget.

Learn more about the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector:

The Ultimate Portable Projector - PRIMA

Prices subject to change.