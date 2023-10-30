Meet Prism Drive, the best-priced cloud storage you'll find on the web

TL:DR; Store photos, documents, and more in one easy-to-access spot with a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage. Explore tons of storage options as low as $29.97 for 2 TB through 10/31.

Whether you want to admit it or not, your current computer, as sleek and new as it may be, is hardly enough to store all your photos, work documents, and other data. And while cloud storage is always an option, not everything out there is reliable, let alone easy on the wallet.

Having all your important files in one, easily accessible place is a big deal, and Prism Drive is one of the best options out there when it comes to cloud storage. The app gives you tons of storage options to choose from, from as little as 2 TB to as massive as 20 TB at some of the best rates you'll find on the web — as little as $29.99.

Whether it's your phone, tablet, or laptop you want to free up some space on, Prism Drive has you covered. It lets you store essentially any type of file — audio, graphics, videos, and more — in one place that you can access from any device. Fully in line with current privacy laws and transfer encryption, Prism Drive keeps all your data safe and away from prying eyes. It even stores any deleted files for an extra 30 days in a trash folder in case you change your mind and want to recover them.

Managing your various files and folders is incredibly easy in Prsim Drive thanks to its drag-and-drop feature that lets you upload and select items with ease. It also creates shareable links so you can send various pictures and docs to colleagues and friends without even thinking about it. And to make things even easier, Prism Drive lets you view files at a glance instead of having to download them to see what exactly they are.

Free up space on all your devices with Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for life!

Choose from Prism Drive's many cloud storage lifetime subscription, with 2 TB for $29.97, 5 TB for $49.97, 10 TB for $59.97, and 20 TB for $69.97 — the best prices you'll find on the web — through 10/31.

Prices subject to change