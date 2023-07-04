Combine productivity and security for your computer for a limited time

TL:DR: This combination package that includes Windows 11 Pro, Microsoft Office Pro 2021, and Degoo Premium, offers an efficient and reliable computing experience while ensuring that your data remains secure and accessible at all times, now only $79.97 (reg. $537).

Are you ready to take your productivity and security to the next level? Look no further than the ultimate trio of Windows 11 Pro, Microsoft Office Pro 2021, and Degoo Premium's Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan.

Separately these programs are well worth your investment, but during our Deal Days campaign, we are offering the three of them together for the one low price of $79.97. Regularly valued at $537, this is an exclusive deal that you won’t find anywhere else, even on Amazon.

Let's start with Windows 11 Pro. This operating system offers a sleek and modern design, improved performance, and enhanced security features. With new features like Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and virtual desktops, you can stay organized and multitask like a pro. Plus, with built-in security features like Windows Hello and Microsoft Defender Antivirus, you can rest easy knowing your device is protected from potential threats. Plus, one activation key can be used for up to three devices.

But what good is an operating system without the right tools? That's where Microsoft Office Pro 2021 comes in. Create professional-looking documents with Word, organize data with Excel, and deliver stunning presentations with PowerPoint. Keep all your notes in one place with OneNote, and manage your email with ease using Outlook. Plus, with Microsoft Teams, you can collaborate with others in real time. Note that a Microsoft Office 2021 license would require you to update your OS to Windows 10 or 11. Also keep in mind that MS Office 2021 is a one-time purchase, while MS Office 365 is a subscription-based service meaning extra fees and regular scheduled payments.

And don't forget about the importance of backup. Degoo Premium offers unbeatable security for all your files. Your data is protected with military-grade encryption and spread across multiple servers in different locations, so you never have to worry about losing all your information. With the ability to sync files across multiple devices, you can access your data from anywhere at any time. You'll never pay monthly fees and with 1TB of storage capacity, you'll have plenty of room for all your important files and documents.

So why settle for less when it comes to productivity and security? Combining Windows 11 Pro, Microsoft Office Pro 2021, and Degoo Premium is the ultimate solution. Get more work done faster and with peace of mind knowing that your files are safe and secure.

During our version of Prime Day, you’ll be able to purchase this trifecta of must-have programs for $79.97 (reg. $537), no coupons required, but only until 11:59 pm on July 14th, 2023.

Prices subject to change