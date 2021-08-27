Learn how to become an effective project manager for under $40

We’re going to paraphrase here and say “Behind every great project there’s a great project manager.” And what makes for a great project manager? There are indeed some innate qualities, but many can be learned. This course can help you along the path.

Many analogies have been used to describe project managers, from the coach leading the sports team to victory to the conductor ensuring the orchestra hits that crescendo. The common thread is that each of these has a strong person in charge that's responsible for the outcome, and this indeed is the essence of a project manager.

There’s an old saying that goes “everything is fine until it’s not.” So it may be when your organization decides it’s going to go ahead with its new endeavor without leadership. The team knows what to do. The timelines have been set. The budgets have been established. What could possibly go wrong? And therein lies the issue. No one knows, and no one really knows how to fix it. Unless you’re a knowledgeable project manager.

This 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle provides a comprehensive training path for all things project management, including the most up-to-date courses, such as PMP 6th Edition, ScrumMaster training, and Six Sigma Black Belt Certification. Through over 1,000 lessons you will gain a better understanding of the tools, concepts, processes, and applications that will lead you to become an effective leader.

Beyond the practical, there are also courses on how to improve your interpersonal skills and boost your productivity. You will learn about the 80:20 rule and how to minimize the problems faced by your organization. All this and more will help you step up as a leader and deliver great results every time, whether it's on the field or in the office.

