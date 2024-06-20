Purchase a like-new Apple iPad 6th Gen bundle for only $154.97

TL;DR: Grab a like-new iPad with this refurbished Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7” (2018) and accessories bundle, now on sale for $154.97 (reg. $249) while supplies last through June 26.

Are you looking for a new iPad but hesitant to spend too much? Consider a refurbished device. Refurbished products have grown popular due to their affordability and eco-friendliness, helping reduce electronic waste and carbon emissions.

This 2018 iPad 6th Gen, currently on sale at $95 off, boasts a large 9.7-inch Retina display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp details, perfect for everything from browsing the web to watching videos. Powered by the A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture, this iPad offers smooth and responsive performance for various tasks, including gaming, streaming, and productivity applications.

With 32GB of storage, there’s ample space to store your apps, photos, videos, and documents. The device also supports the Apple Pencil (1st generation), making it a versatile tool for note-taking, drawing, and more. The iPad runs on iOS and supports updates up to iOS 15, ensuring access to the latest apps and features. Due to its ultra-thin design, which weighs only one pound, this refurbished iPad also easily fits into any purse or backpack when traveling, providing on-the-go entertainment.

Another notable feature of this iPad bundle is its included accessories. The bundle consists of several essential accessories to enhance your iPad experience. A protective case safeguards your device from bumps and scratches, while a screen protector prevents screen damage. A stylus is included for precise input, and charging accessories ensure your iPad stays powered up.

The iPad also boasts an outstanding grade-A rating, which means it arrives in near-mint condition and may have minimal to zero scuffing on the case. It also has no screen scratches or burns and has a minimum of 80 percent battery health.

Snag an Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" (2018) 32GB in Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Accessories Bundle

