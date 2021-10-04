Pay only $11.99 to level up on your programming and robotics skills

If you've ever wanted to learn how to build a robot, this is a great place to start. The 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle brings you a comprehensive collection of content to introduce students of all levels into the world of electronics.

Learning robotics on your own can be a challenge. Yet, so many job opportunities and benefits come with learning these skills. With five extensive courses and over 400 lessons, this Bootcamp bundle is designed to help students understand the basics of robotics by using Raspberry Pi and Arduino programs and making it fun along the way.

Though it may seem overwhelming for newcomers, the courses, led by the highly-rated software engineer, and entrepreneur, Edouard Renard, do an excellent job breaking down the content into digestible step-by-step lessons. Rated an impressive average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, the popular bundle will start with the basics with ROS2 for Beginners. You'll then move your way up to more complex lessons and build on your knowledge to create projects with what you learn — eventually building your own programs from scratch! With unlimited access to all the classes, you'll cover learning ROS best practices, creating your own Arduino circuit, mastering Python 3 from zero, and so much more.

In addition, you'll dive deep into the programs used by those working in electronics and be provided with plenty of hands-on activities and exercises, allowing you to practice what you learn. Streaming for the complete bundle is available on desktop and mobile, so you can learn wherever you are and on whatever device you're comfortable using — all at your own pace.

While The 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for $19.99, it's now further price-dropped for the VIP Sale at an additional 40% off. The complete course can be yours today for only $11.99 (that's $2.40 per course) with code VIP40 at checkout.

