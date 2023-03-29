Refresh your knives this spring with this Angle Pro Sharpener for $70

Sure, having a sharp knife in hand while carving up the roast beef is going to make you look like a star, but there are other reasons to keep your blades functioning at their peak. That’s why you need this Angle Pro Knife Sharpener.

With the coming of spring, there is no better time than to get those old knives and give them a fresh new start—after all, that's what the season is all about.

If you’ve ever tried cutting anything with a dull knife, you’ll know the frustration it can cause. Not only will it feel like you’re sawing (rather unsuccessfully) through the food, the chances are the food is going to look worse for wear as well. And not only will it look sad and mangled, but a dull knife can also actually damage the cells in your food. A sharp knife can help to ensure your food stays fresher longer and help to maintain its physical integrity.

Moreover, while you’re hacking away with a knife that could barely spread butter, the chances that you could injure yourself with said instrument are greater. And that resulting ragged, jagged cut you get could take longer to heal than a clean cut. Of course, with a sharp knife, you will have more control over what your blade is doing, so hopefully, you’ll never have to deal with a cut of any kind!

Angle Pro Sharpener Explainer Video

This 3-in-1 knife sharpener features ceramic wheels for honing or straightening your blade, diamond wheels for sharpening your blade, a tungsten carbide rod for putting a new edge on your blade, and a stainless steel angle gauge for measuring the exact angle of your blade.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this sharpener has been featured in Florida Today, Space Coast Daily, and the Gadget Flow.

Get your Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge today for only $69.99 (regular $199)—no coupon needed—during our Spring Refresh Campaign and see if you don’t agree.

