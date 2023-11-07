Tech the Halls! Score a refurbished HP ProDesk 600 for under $200

TL;DR: With its impressive features, budget-friendly price, and eco-friendly refurbishment, the HP ProDesk 600 is a thoughtful present for anyone in need of a tech upgrade, and it’s now on sale for only $199.97 (reg. $ 289.99).

The holiday season is upon us, and if you're looking for the perfect gift, check out this HP ProDesk 600. This is not just any run-of-the-mill desktop computer; it's a refurbished wonder that's good for your wallet and even better for the planet.

Don’t wait until Black Friday to do your shopping. You can get this compact computer right now (but only until November 9th at 11:59PM PST) for under $200. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Intel i7-4770 CPU is your dream processor, particularly if you're someone who juggles several applications at once. It's like having a multitasking wizard inside your computer, ensuring you can work, stream, and game all at the same time without breaking a sweat.

Running on Windows 10 Pro, the HP ProDesk 600 is like your trusty sidekick for all things digital. Not only will you be able to effortlessly run all your favorite apps and programs, its small size will take up minimal space on your desk (allowing you to fill it up with whatever other clutter you desire!)

The 16GB RAM is where the magic really happens. With this ample memory, you can say goodbye to lag and hello to improved computing performance. It's like turbo-charging your computer, making everything faster and smoother. So, whether you're bouncing between browser tabs or editing massive documents, you won't miss a beat.

When it comes to storage, the HP ProDesk 600 offers a spacious 480GB SSD where you can keep all your essential office files, documents, and then some. No need to worry about running out of space; this computer's got room to spare.

And let's not forget about the integrated graphics. If you're a fan of high-quality visuals, you'll appreciate the pixel-pushing performance this computer delivers. From crisp video streaming to tackling graphic-intensive tasks, you're in for a treat.

True, this is a refurbished product but it’s Grade A status means that it’s in excellent condition, likely indistinguishable from a brand-new product. You will be getting a high-quality, reliable computer at a fraction of the cost of a new one, plus it’s environmentally responsible, as it extends the lifespan of electronics, reducing electronic waste, and contributing to a healthier environment.

This holiday season, give the gift of efficiency and sustainability with the HP ProDesk 600 for only $199.97 (reg. $ 289.99), no coupon required. Offer ends November 9th at 11:59PM PST.

