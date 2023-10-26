Grab this new-to-you MacBook Air for only $300 through October 31

TL;DR: Score a new-to-you 2015 MacBook Air for just $300 with this limited-time deal.

The MacBook Air has always been a crowd favorite due to its power and portability, but it's not the most budget-friendly option — unless you get your hands on a refurbished unit.

There's a lot to love about MacBook Airs. The lightest laptop in the Apple family allows for enhanced mobility without sacrificing productivity. Its inner workings still let users multitask, thanks to a powerful processor and generous RAM. You can experience the convenience it can bring without breaking the bank by taking advantage of this deal on a new-to-you 2015 MacBook Air. Originally priced at $529, it can be yours for only $299.97 until October 31, no coupon necessary.

Under its hood is an Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 8GB RAM to deliver a consistently smooth performance whether you're browsing emails, streaming a Netflix show, or playing web-based games. Everything is displayed on a 1440x900 resolution LED-backlit screen, offering vivid, crystal-clear visuals no matter the content. It also packs 128GB SSD storage, giving you ample digital real estate for all your documents, apps, and media.

Macbook Air 1.8GHz dual-core 5th-generation Intel Core i5 processor Unboxing

You won't be disappointed with its impressive battery life, which is quoted to last up to 12 hours on a single charge with light to moderate use, or up to 30 hours on standby. This makes it a great work-or-play companion for long workdays, commutes, and flights.

With a grade B refurbished rating, it may have some light scuffing here and there, but it's inspected and guaranteed to work like new, so you can enjoy all its functions at a much lower cost compared to buying brand new.

From now until October 31, you can score this refurbished 2015 MacBook Air for only $299.97. With brand-new units costing $999 at a minimum these days, you don't want to miss out on this limited-time-only bargain.

