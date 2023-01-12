A good-as-new MacBook Pro can be yours for under $280

We realize that ten years in the technology field is a fairly large span of time, given the exponential advances that are made. But when a product is built with quality, as this 13.3" Macbook Pro is, its age, as they say, is just a number.

Here are a few other numbers to consider: 500GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 2.5GHz with a turbo boost up to 3.1GHz, and 7-hour battery life. These are but a few of the high-performance attributes that are wrapped up in this ultra-slim and lightweight laptop.

The price of this MacBook Pro when it first came out was $1,199, or over $1,500 in today’s dollars. And while it undoubtedly may not have all the bells and whistles that some of the newer models have (which, coincidentally, cost roughly the same as the 2012 models did when they were released), this refurbished MacBook is going to offer a solid performance thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor, with tons of storage, a long operating time, and a high resolution 2560 x 1600 Retina display.

But the real beauty is in the price. For only a fraction of its original cost, this MacBook Pro has been brought to its original factory settings. It’s pretty much as good as new, except for maybe a slight dent or scratch in the body. But really, you know those are going to inevitably show up at some point anyway. However, more than that, you’ve saved a life… well, if we want to humanize our technology, that is. While there are undoubtedly some inventive ways that our e-waste is being put to good use, the best thing is to keep our electronics out of the landfill altogether. By purchasing a refurbished product, you are doing just that … one device at a time.

At a further reduced price of only $279.99, and an aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from a third party, you really can’t go wrong. Get yours today, then download your favorite apps, add some peripherals, pair up your headphones, and get ready to enjoy your MacBook Pro to its fullest.

Prices subject to change