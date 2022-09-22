Pick up a refurbished Microsoft Surface for the best price on the web

Have your eye on a Microsoft Surface but have come to realize that perhaps your desire outweighs your budget? The wait could now be over. We’re offering deals on three different refurbished models for the best pricing on the web.

First, let us quash your hesitancy about buying a refurbished device. You can rest assured that your device of choice will have gone through functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. It will include all the accessories required in order to get it up and running right away. Moreover, you will be helping not only save the environment by reducing electronic waste but your money as well—and now more than ever. During this special event, you can enjoy the lowest prices on the web for these refurbished Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets—no coupon necessary!

Microsoft Surface Pro 3

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. That’s why you need a tablet that’s going to allow you to do both! Featuring a high-resolution 12" touchscreen (perfect for watching movies or playing video games) and a powerful Intel Core I5-4300U processor (ideal for handling whatever task you throw at it), this Microsoft Surface Pro 3 is destined to be your new best friend. Its improved battery life and the hands-free kickstand are going to allow you to enjoy its company for longer periods of time, in a variety of positions. It’s equipped with Windows 10 Pro operating system, two 5MP cameras, Dolby audio speakers, 4GB of RAM, and so much more.

Get this Microsoft Surface Pro 3 for $236.99 (reg. $249.99)

Microsoft Surface Pro 5

It’s a tablet! It’s a laptop! It’s a super-device! This Microsoft Surface Pro 5 performs like a laptop yet has the ease of use and portability of a tablet. Weighing in at just 1.73 pounds and measuring only 0.33" thin, its 7th-Gen (Kaby Lake) 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5-7300U processor with turbo boost is powerful enough to boost up to 3.5 GHz. Add in 8GB DDR4 memory and a 256GB M.2 SSD and you’ll be awed at its speed and high performance. A 12.3” high-resolution PixelSense display, 10-point touch support, a 5MP front camera, speakers with Dolby audio, and a Windows 10 Pro operating system round out the package.

Get this Microsoft Surface Pro 5 for $444.99 (reg. $479.99)

Microsoft Surface Laptop

Don’t let its good looks and compact size fool you. Sure, it’s sleek and offers up a pretty picture (thanks to its 13.5" PixelSense display), yet this Microsoft Surface Laptop is a powerhouse. The 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB hard drive capacity all work together to ensure that it gives you what you need to get the job done, fast and efficiently. The long 14.5-hour battery life gives you plenty of opportunity to work into the wee hours, beat that final level of your video game, or watch “just one more” episode of your favorite guilty pleasure without worrying about losing power.

Get this Microsoft Surface Laptop for $368.99 (reg. $549.99)

So whether you’re at school, at work, or at home you’re going to appreciate the benefits of having a Microsoft Surface working in your corner. Take advantage of these deals today. But hurry. This sale ends on September 30th.

