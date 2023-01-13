Kickstart your journey to renewable energy with this bundle

With the world not getting any younger, there is sustained interest in renewable energy. People are looking for more ways to create sustainable ways of living, and with the Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle, you can get on it and more.

Renewable energy engineering, while relatively new, is arguably one of the most underrated forms of engineering. With the threat of climate change looming over everyone's heads and the world's continuous over-reliance on fossil fuels, there are not enough people coming up with solutions to create more accessible renewable energy sources. But it's likely that the demand for these professionals will skyrocket in the coming years, and there is no better time than now to get a headstart. The Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle, which is currently on sale for 98% off, is designed to give you a complete overview of all things renewable energy and the ways you can form a career out of it.

Taught by the likes of electrical engineer Ahmed Mahdy, Elektrik Power Academy, and registered professional engineer John Peterson, this e-learning bundle packs 12 courses and over 35 hours of expert-led training, zeroing in on the ABCs of renewable energy. You'll get a solid primer on wind turbines, the basics of solar energy, creating off-grid and on-grid PV systems, and building solar water pumping systems.

These things may sound intimidating at first, but they're packaged in a way that even beginners would easily grasp and understand. You are free to choose when to take the courses, and you can freely go through them at your own pace. You can use whatever device you want, too.

Per verified purchaser Aron Hall: "This is a great tool for anyone in the energy sector -- beginner or the advanced energy program manager."

Usually retailing for $2400, you can grab the Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle on sale for $39.99.

