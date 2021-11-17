Accurately measure anything with this digital ruler on Black Friday sale

From home improvement projects to everyday objects, we all need to measure things of all shapes and sizes at some point in our lives. The Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler makes accurate measurements a reality. It's also further on sale for a limited time.

Whether you're working on a house project, measuring a tight, awkward space, or know someone that regularly needs to measure random objects, the Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler is here to assist—designed with the capacity to measure everything from flat surfaces to curved objects. This small yet mighty gadget measures up to 10 meters in metric mode or 83 feet in inches mode, providing plenty of leeway for any area.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the digital ruler is a pocket-friendly device, measuring at only 2.04" x 2.04", and makes a great tool to take with you anywhere you go. A high-contrast ratio OLED screen provides an easily readable display that provides accurate measurements while also conserving energy. In fact, its powerful R1632 batteries are capable of up to 18,000 hours of standby time!

The stainless steel ruler also comes with a black leather case for safekeeping and a detailed manual for step-by-step instructions. It makes an excellent gift for the handy person in your life. As reviewed by verified purchaser Carl E. M., the digital ruler "gives the measurements in easy-to-read digital numbers and fractions. I love it too. Worth the money!!!"

While the Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler is regularly priced at $89, the efficient measuring tool is now on sale for a limited time at only $69.97, and a two-pack, generally priced at $177, is now just $136.99. Best yet, no coupon is needed to receive the discount. Take advantage of this Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster deal and get started on your holiday shopping early.

