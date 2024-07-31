Learn 25 new languages? It’s possible with Rosetta Stone

TL;DR: Use code ROSETTA to get a Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription for $151.99 (reg. $399) through August 4.

Your high school teacher was wrong; learning languages can be fun. Instead of mind-numbing worksheets, take addicting lessons online and become fluent in up to 25 new languages with Rosetta Stone.

We have better pricing on membership than Rosetta Stone’s website for a limited time: $151.99 for a lifetime subscription when you use code ROSETTA at checkout through August 4 (reg. $399).

Your secret weapon for language learning

Which language have you been itching to learn? Rosetta Stone’s probably got it. Maybe you’ll study Spanish because it’s one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, Italian to impress the ladies, Japanese for your upcoming trip overseas, or a little of 22 others to learn greetings in them all.

That right there may be the greatest part of Rosetta Stone—set your goals realistically. Maybe it’s complete fluency, or maybe you just want to learn a few words and phrases for fun. Either way, you can switch between all languages at any time.

You’ll start by matching new words with images, like how you learned English as a child. Then, you can move on to interactive lessons like stringing together sentences and participating in practice conversations.

Rosetta Stone’s speech-recognition technology acts as your instructor, letting you know if your pronunciation is good or needs some work before moving on. This instant feedback helps you improve before interacting with real people in your community or on your next trip.

Take the first step in learning a new language with an unbeatable price on Rosetta Stone, just $151.99 (reg. $399) with code ROSETTA at checkout through August 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change