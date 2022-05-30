A 1-year membership to Sam's Club is practically free right now

You may think that you need to be feeding a big family to fully appreciate the benefits of a Sam’s Club membership. But Sam’s Club offers more perks than just quality products at lower prices. And with this deal, your membership is practically free!

Since 1983, Sam’s Club has prided itself on being able to provide goods at prices that are unmatched by traditional retail outlets. By purchasing products in bulk, Sam’s Club is able to pass the savings on to you, the customer. It has now grown to almost 600 clubs across the U.S and Puerto Rico, services millions of people, and now offers more benefits than ever to its membership.

One of our favorites, while perhaps not the most cost-saving, is the free samples. Go in hungry, and chances are you’ll come out with a sated stomach. And while you’re cruising the aisles, you can appreciate just how wide a variety of top name brands and products line the shelves, including their exclusive Member’s Mark brand.

More than that, Sam’s Club offers free health tests at their pharmacies, including free blood glucose screenings, plus hearing tests, hearing aid adjustments, and cleanings. You can have your car tires rotated, balanced, or repaired, your wiper blades installed, or your car battery tested—also all for free. You can say goodbye to expensive prescriptions—as a member in most states, you can get 10 common generic drugs for free and over 600 others for $10 or less. All this and so much more, for a membership price you’re not going to believe.

Until May 31, 2022, we are offering a one-year membership to Sam’s Club for only $14.99. Not only that, we are also throwing in a $10 gift card that can be used at Sam’s Club or Walmart, either in-store or online. That’s like getting your membership for only $4.99. It’s a deal not to be missed.

Prices subject to change.