This half-price Sam's Club Plus Membership will pay for itself no time

Back in 2017, Sam’s Club boasted 47 million members. While more recent numbers have not been published, in August 2021 they proclaimed they had reached an all-time high for overall memberships. You, too, can now join the club!

And why should you? The real question is, why shouldn’t you? Right off the bat, with this promotion, you will receive a 1-year Sam’s Club Plus Membership for half the regular price. For only $50, you will be able to enjoy all the discounts, perks, and benefits that members get every time they step into the store. And believe us when we say that, especially at this price, the membership will pay for itself in no time.

Unless you’ve gone electric, probably the most appealing Sam’s Club discount is the price you will pay at the pump. Fill your tank up at a Sam’s Club gas station and you’re going to pay less than you would at most regular fueling stations. Not only that but with the Sam’s Club Mastercard that you will receive as part of the package you will receive 5% cash back on the first $6,000 you spend on gas, and then 1% thereafter. The credit card also allows you to earn Sam's Cash on items you buy at Sam's Club and offers cash back on other purchases. Additionally, you will receive access to Sam’s Club Tire & Battery centers, which also offer discounts on services such as tire rotation, battery changes, and windshield wiper installation.

Add to that, low prices on a plethora of items from groceries to trampolines, in a wide range of top-rated brand names as well as their own Member’s Mark brand, plus extra offers on top of already low members-only prices. You will save money on pharmaceuticals and eyeglasses … the list goes on.

As a Plus Member, you will also enjoy free shipping, curbside pickup, and the opportunity to get your shopping started before the crowds rush in.

In a day when we are all watching our pennies, and trying to ensure that we get the best value for our money, it pays to shop wisely. With this discounted Sam’s Club Plus Membership you can feel good about shopping knowing that you are getting quality products for less.

Prices subject to change.