Enovix's silicon-based EV battery hits 98 percent charge in 10 minutes

Charging times are a hugely important factor when it comes to driving the adoption of electric vehicles, and we're seeing exciting advances aimed at getting users back on the road with minimal delay. US startup Enovix hopes to play its part in all of this with a next-generation battery design, which it says can now be nearly completely recharged in less than 10 minutes.

Shaving valuable minutes off the potential plug-in time for electric vehicles is a common goal among battery scientists, and we've seen breakthroughs come from both research groups and private companies working in this space. This includes studies detailing aluminum-ion batteries and experimental electrodes that could cut recharge times to mere minutes, while startups such as StoreDot and big-name players like Volvo are also throwing their hats into the ring.

Technology outfit ABB has what it says is the world's fastest electric vehicle charger, with an ability to fully charge a car in 15 minutes or less. Enovix is working to undercut these figures with its proprietary battery architecture that features an EV-class cathode and anode made from silicon, fashioned into a "3D cell architecture."

We've seen silicon feature regularly across the past decade of battery research, with the material favored as an alternative to the graphite used in today's anodes due to its vastly superior energy storage potential. Enovix doesn't delve into the figures on this aspect of performance, only to say its battery design increases energy density, and can endure more than 1,000 cycles while retaining 93 percent of its capacity.

The company has been developing its technology through a grant program from the US Department of Energy, and hopes to offer a solution for not just EVs but broader energy storage applications. On Monday it announced it has demonstrated that its battery can be charged from zero to 80 percent in as little as 5.2 minutes, and to more than 98 percent in less than 10.

“Fast charge capability can accelerate mass adoption of EVs and we’ve been able to demonstrate a level of performance that meets and exceeds many OEM roadmaps,” said Harrold Rust, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Enovix. “EV manufacturers are in pursuit of batteries that support longer range, while the public and private sectors work to increase EV driver access to fast chargers. We’re proud to support these goals to help electrify the automotive industry and demonstrate our batteries are an exciting option to power long-range, fast-charging EVs.”

Source: Enovix