Save big on this 4K underwater camera, now part of the holiday sale

Are you traveling to a tropical destination in the near future? The 4K Action Pro Waterproof All Digital UHD WiFi Camera helps you take stunning high-quality videos and images in multiple formats while on land or sea. Plus, it's now further price-dropped for the Christmas Sale.

While high-quality cameras can come with bulky constructions (and price-tags), this small yet mighty camera produces excellent photos and videos in a pocket-sized body. Possessing an impressive 170° wide-angle shooting range, the camera seamlessly captures memorable moments with a bird’s-eye view. With ultra HD recording formats (4K 3840x2160, 30fps, and 1080p at 60fps) and a built-in gyro stabilizer (complete with mounting accessories), you'll have plenty of content options. Plus, with a 100-ft underwater shooting range, you'll have the ultimate flexibility in different environments and terrain — helping you capture stunning footage anywhere and everywhere you go.

This multifaceted camera is compatible with microSD cards of up to 32 GB capacity. It contains a live feed feature through its designated app, allowing you to connect through WiFi and watch footage directly from your phone. Its small, lightweight body frame measures in at 4" x 5" and weighs only 6 oz., making it a great gadget to pack into any suitcase, bag, or purse. Other features include an RF remote control and various accessories to help take your outdoor adventures to the next level. It also makes an excellent gift for the outdoor enthusiast or avid traveler in your life.

While the 4K Action Pro Waterproof All Digital UHD WiFi Camera is regularly priced at $149, you can purchase the camera today at only $42.49 in classic black, silver, or blue with code MERRY15 at checkout. Take your content to new heights and produce beautiful imagery and videos (without breaking the bank) with this impressive compact underwater camera.

Prices subject to change.