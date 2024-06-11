Secure browsing for up to 5 devices with Deeper Connect Air, now $159

TL;DR: For only $159.00 (reg. $219) Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN Travel Router offers secure browsing, subscription-free access to streaming services, parental controls, and a pocket-sized design for worry-free travel.

In today's digital age, a strong online presence is essential, but so is safeguarding your privacy. The Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN Travel Router is your affordable pocket-sized fortress, offering ironclad security and unfettered web browsing.

With identity theft and data breaches reported at an alarming rate—a staggering 1 in 18 adults in the US fell victim in 2023 alone—venturing onto public Wi-Fi can feel like an open invitation to cybercriminals. Whether you’re travelling abroad, or just hunkering down in your local café, you’ll want to make sure that connecting to the Wi-Fi is safe while you’re indulging in your favorite online activity. With the Deeper Connect Air, encrypted browsing becomes second nature. Military-grade encryption shields your data, rendering it indecipherable even on the most insecure networks, and no data is ever stored on external servers.

What's even more liberating is the fact that the Deeper Connect Air banishes the shackles of monthly subscriptions. Unlike traditional VPN services, you get a lifetime of secure browsing for a one-time investment.

But the benefits extend far beyond secure connections. Craving a dose of home entertainment while abroad? Geographical restrictions are a thing of the past. The Deeper Connect Air empowers you to access your favorite streaming services – think Netflix, YouTube, and more – from any corner of the globe, all while keeping your data safe.

Deeper Connect Air also safeguards your little ones too. Built-in parental controls allow you to create a safe online environment for your kids with just a single click. Web filtering keeps them away from inappropriate content, giving you peace of mind to explore new destinations with your loved ones.

The Deeper Connect Air is truly plug-and-play, ensuring a seamless connection in seconds. With blazing-fast speeds of up to 300 Mbps, you can stream, download, and browse without a hitch. Plus, with the ability to connect up to 5 devices simultaneously, it's perfect for sharing the secure browsing experience with your travel companions.

So, explore the wonders of the internet, safe in the knowledge that your online fortress is always with you.

Secure your travels and unlock a world of limitless exploration with the Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN Travel Router, now on sale for $159.00 (reg. $219) with coupon code CONNECT.

