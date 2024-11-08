Prepare for holiday cooking by grabbing these handmade Japanese knives

TL;DR: Upgrade your knives to this Seido™ set, which comes with eight knives handmade in Japan for $129.97 (reg. $429) for two more days.

Not to scare you or anything, but do you realize that Thanksgiving and the holiday season are just a few weeks away? That means the year's most busy cooking season is just around the corner. However, you might not be ready to handle all the holiday food preparations if your current knife set is dull—or dates back to circa college.

Whether you're hosting Friendsgiving or the entire extended family come the winter holidays, you can't meal prep delicious sides or roasts without a high quality knife set. Add eight Seido™ knives—which come with a gift box— to your kitchen for $129.97 (reg. $429) for only two more days.

So, what makes these knives stand out? Firstly, they're handmade in Japan, meaning they have a sharper blade angle than Western knives by 10 degrees. This feature gives you a much sharper cutting experience that could make Thanksgiving meal prep more seamless.

Seido Knives Product Unboxing | Seido Knives Review

These knives are designed with a comfortable grip and ergonomic Pakka wood handles, giving you more hand control while slicing and dicing away. The Seido™ 8-piece set is designed to suit any home chef, arriving with the following:



8” chef’s knife: for daily chopping needs

8” slicing knife: designed with a long, slender blade for slicing meats and thinner veggie and fruit cuts

8” bread knife: constructed with a serrated edge to cut through baked goods without crushing them

7” cleaver: for hacking through bones and meat or crushing garlic

7” and 5” Santoku knives: with granton edges so your ingredients don't stick to them while chopping

6” boning knife: designed with a curved blade for ultra-thin and precise slices

3.5” paring knife: for peeling fruits and veggies

Once you're done chopping up ingredients for the holidays, store your blades in their included gift box so they don't clutter your kitchen. The gift box also makes it easy to treat a fellow cook to these knives.

Make holiday meal-prepping effortless and grab this 8-piece Seido™ Japanese knife set with a gift box at the unbeatable price of $129.97 while supplies last. This offer ends November 10 at 11:59 PM Pacific—you have two more days!

StackSocial prices subject to change