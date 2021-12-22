Obtain a blissful slumber with this side-sleeper pillow, nearly $30 off

If you're a side-sleeper, you understand the hurdles in getting comfortable with flat pillows. The Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow with Cover provides customized comfort and is designed and engineered specifically with side-sleepers in mind.

Quality sleep is one of the most critical factors to our well-being. It is crucial for daily cognitive functioning, mood, and overall health. While many elements play into your sleep patterns, your bedroom setup is a significant factor that plays a role in setting yourself up for a successful night of rest — and that includes where you rest your head.

Rated an impressive 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Eli & Elm pillow has a unique U-shape design that supports the necks of side-sleepers, resulting in the ultimate alleviation of neck pain. Combining custom firmness with an adjustable height (it contains a removable filling), the Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow brings you the perfect amount of comfort with hypoallergenic features — bringing clean sleeping to your bedroom night after night.

It features premium noodle latex that reshapes to distribute weight evenly and relieve any pesky pressure points with ease. The pillow, which comes with a soft cotton cover, is also antimicrobial, warding off dust mites, bacteria, and mold, and can be easily washed. With soft cooling gels intermixed in the pillow's filling, you'll be able to sleep comfortably according to your body's heat and movement, and you'll never need to turn or adjust the pillow throughout the night. The pillow also makes a great gift idea for the side-sleeper in your life who seems to be struggling to get a good night's sleep.

Regularly priced at $134, the Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow with Cover is now available for $105.99 — that's nearly $30 off. Obtain the well-rested sleep you deserve and wake up ready to seize the day with this innovative U-shaped pillow.

Prices subject to change.