Don't forget this $60 kit on your next fall hike

TL;DR: Stay safe with a Sidekick IFAK Pouch on sale for $59.99 (Reg. $74).

For hikers, emergency responders, or anyone who needs to be ready for an emergency, having a reliable first aid kit is crucial. The Sidekick IFAK Pouch is packed with versatile medical supplies to help in any emergency, and it's only $59.99 (reg. $74).

Prep-packed emergency kit

The Sidekick IFAK Pouch includes over 45 life-saving supplies, covering a range of situations from cuts and burns to hydration and medication needs. Made from durable hypalon, the pouch is equipped with a MOLLE panel, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with other gear, making it easy to attach to backpacks, belts, or other tactical equipment.

A quick-access rip-away panel makes sure that the contents are immediately available in an emergency, and a high-end metal clip adds to the accessibility and convenience. The pouch’s design allows it to be worn in multiple ways, including as a shoulder sling, messenger bag, or fanny pack, making it adaptable to various scenarios and personal preferences.

In addition to its practical design, the Sidekick IFAK Pouch comes with a free M.A.R.C.H. Training Course, which provides valuable knowledge on how to handle medical emergencies effectively. This feature ensures that users are not just equipped with the necessary tools but also with the know-how to use them correctly in critical situations.

The pouch's compact size, durable construction, and comprehensive set of supplies make it a versatile and essential addition for anyone who values preparedness.

Fully-stocked and ready for an emergency

Prepare for the worst with the best.

Get a Sidekick IFAK Pouch on sale for $59.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change