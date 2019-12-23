This $150 fitness smartwatch is only $29 with this holiday coupon

Whether you’re training to gain muscle or lose weight, it’s important to keep track of your daily calorie consumption, which is why a smartwatch is vital for any fitness journey. You don’t have to pay a fortune for an expensive smartwatch either; in fact, you can get this $149.99 fitness smartwatch for $29.74 with offer code MerrySave15.

The Smart Fit Total Wellness & Sports Activity Watch offers everything you can ask for in a fitness watch. It features a sensor that tracks your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, daily steps, and calories burned each day. Additionally, you can sync it with your Android or iOS device to control music, receive calls and notifications, and keep track of the date and time. Finally, this watch is fully water and sweat-proof, making it perfect for the gym or a rainy day jog.

With the Smart Fit Tracker, keeping track of your health has never been easier. The Total Wellness & Sports Activity Watch normally retails for $149.99, but you can get it today for just $29.49 by using coupon code MerrySave15 at checkout.

Prices subject to change

