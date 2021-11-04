15% off this smart snore eye mask during our Pre-Black Friday Sale

A quality night's sleep is vital for our health and mental clarity. If you're constantly waking yourself or others with snoring, the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask may be just what you need. Plus, it's now further discounted for the Pre-Black Friday Sale.

Specifically designed to help ease snoring, this sleep mask is not like the rest. Constructed with advanced bone conduction and sound recognition technologies, the WFLY Anti Snore Eye Mask works by recognizing when you start snoring and doing something about it. Once it identifies a snore is occurring, it gives out minimal sounds or vibrations at various levels (36 to be exact). The physical intervention will ultimately stop or reduce your snoring and help you and those around you enjoy a good night's sleep.

See how the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask work here:

YA3100 Eye Mask Anti Snoring Device

Completely portable, its comfortable design is engineered with an ecological high-density sponge for restful and snore-free sleep wherever you go. A dedicated app, available on iOS or Android, connects your daily sleeping trends and allows you to look at the data wherever you go. Other features include an 80mAh battery and a charging cable for when it's time to power up. Buy it for yourself, or give it to a loved one in need of a more restful night.

As reviewed by Trend Hunter, "Those looking for a snoring solution will find the 'Snore Circle' to be one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating the nighttime annoyance."

Regularly priced at $99, the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask is currently on sale at an additional 15% off and only $55.24 at checkout with code SAVE15NOV. As a bonus, you'll also receive a $10 credit to use on your next purchase! Stop wasting money on expensive products that don't work, and take control of snoring once and for all. Hurry, this offer won't last long.

