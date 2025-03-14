So sharp they slashed their own price — Now 67% off

Sharper than your standard kitchen knives and perfectly balanced, this set of eight Japanese chef knives makes prep work easier and lets you cook in style. Whether carving meat like butter, cutting the perfect bread slice, or supreming an orange, these knives don't disappoint in quality and aesthetic, and you can get the whole set now for $139.99 (Reg. $429) while supplies last.

Most Western-style knives have a 25-degree edge, but Seido’s forged Japanese blades are honed to a finer 15-degree angle, offering clean, effortless cuts. Made from high-carbon stainless steel, these knives are durable and maintain their sharpness over time.

A Knife for Every Task

8” Chef’s Knife – Chopping, dicing, and slicing

8” Slicing Knife – Smooth, even meat and vegetable cuts

8” Bread Knife – Cut through crust without crushing the inside

7” Cleaver – Chop through bones and tougher meats

7” & 5” Santoku Knives – Precision chopping and mincing

6” Boning Knife – Separates meat from the bone with ease

3.5” Paring Knife – Peeling and delicate cutting tasks

Premium Knives Without the Premium Price

Each beautiful knife is designed for comfort and control, with ergonomic Pakka wood handles that offer a secure grip.

Whether prepping ingredients for a quick meal or tackling an elaborate recipe, these knives make the process effortless. Plus, they come in a sleek gift box that doubles as a convenient storage case, keeping your blades protected and organized when not in use.

Get the Seido™ 8-Piece Master Chef Knife Set for $139.99 (Reg. $429) while supplies last.

