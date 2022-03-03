Add this Hidden Camera Detector to your travel pack on your next trip

Where will your next vacation be — New Zealand, Iceland, or perhaps someplace a little closer to home, like Florida? No matter where you decide, make sure you have packed all your essentials, including this Scout Hidden Camera Detector.

Now, we realize that a hidden camera detector may not actually be on your list of travel necessities. You may have never even have thought of it. But perhaps it is something you should seriously consider. While legally, hotels and other places that offer accommodations, such as AirBNBs and VRBOs, are not allowed to install surveillance equipment of any kind in the rooms, it seems that more and more hidden cameras are cropping up. Thanks to new technology, surveillance devices are now so small that they can be placed in unobtrusive locations, unbeknownst to whoever enters the room. Because of this, it is easier than ever before to spy on others in any location. The problem has been reported worldwide, and while we like to believe that the management or owners have done so in order to increase security rather than for other nefarious reasons, the fact remains that it is an invasion of privacy and totally beyond the realm of acceptability.

So what can you do about it? This Scout Hidden Camera Detector is designed to detect cameras of all sorts — a CCTV camera, an iPhone, or a spy camera. Simply look through Scout's aperture and if you see a pinpoint of bright red light, you will know that you are being secretly watched. If you do find something suspicious in your room, the easiest thing to do is to unplug it and cover it with a towel, then contact customer service (in the case of Airbnb or VRBO) or the hotel management as soon as possible.

SpyGuy Scout Hidden Camera Finder

So while we certainly don’t want to scare you out of traveling, we do want to make sure that you are aware and prepared. Pick up this Scout Hidden Camera Detector for the discounted price of $69.99 or, until 11:59 pm PST on February 25th, you can buy two of them for only $79.99, a 50% savings on the regular retail price.

Prices subject to change.