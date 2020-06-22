© 2020 New Atlas
Iceland's Sky Lagoon will offer visitors amazing ocean views

By Adam Williams
June 22, 2020
Iceland's Sky Lagoon will offe...
Sky Lagoon will include a 70-m (230-ft) "infinity edge" to help its geothermal waters blend in with the nearby Atlantic Ocean
Iceland already has its famous Blue Lagoon spa and visitors to the Nordic country will soon be able to take a dip in another geothermal lagoon attraction too. The under-construction Sky Lagoon will provide amenities like a sauna, bar, and cold water pools – but the big draw with this one is going to be its amazing ocean views.

The Sky Lagoon will be located in Kársnes Harbour, Kópavogur, an area near Iceland's capital Reykjavik that's currently undergoing redevelopment. The renders show its buildings covered in greenery, helping them blend in with the surrounding landscape.

"We are thrilled to unveil plans to develop a remarkable geothermal lagoon experience along one of Iceland's most stunning oceanfront locations," says Sky Lagoon General Manager Dagny Petursdottir. "The rejuvenating and relaxing retreat, situated against the dramatic backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean yet so close to Reykjavik's vibrant urban center, will enable guests to connect with mind, body and spirit through the radiant powers of geothermal waters while taking in such impressive ocean views."

Sky Lagoon is already under construction and is due to be completed in early 2021

Once complete, the project will include an in-lagoon bar, a wood-lined sauna, and cold plunge pools. Its ocean-facing side will feature a 70-m (230-ft) "infinity edge" that, much like an infinity pool, is designed to lend the appearance that Sky Lagoon stretches out into the sea. From the renders at least, the effect looks quite impressive, though we'll reserve judgement until it's actually built.

On that note, we won't have too long to wait. Sky Lagoon is being created by hospitality and attractions firm Pursuit, and the project is already under construction and is due to be completed in early 2021.

Source: Sky Lagoon

