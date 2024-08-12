This may be the last charger you need, and it's only $22

TL;DR: Combine all your cables into one with the Statik® 360 Pro 100W Universal Magnetic Charging Cable. This cable has magnetic connectors for USB-C, Micro, and Lightning, and it's only $21.99.

A different cable for each device is impractical. Save space with the Statik® 360 Pro 100W Universal Charging Cable and its magnetic adapters for Lightning, USB-C, and Micro connectors. Get this universal charger while it's only $19.99 (reg. $23).

If you're looking for an efficient, reliable cable, the Statik® 360 Pro is the place to look. This universal cable has six different configurations to connect to virtually any smart device while delivery up to 100W of power and up to 480MB/s data transfer speeds.

One side features a standard USB 2.0 tip, which cleverly folds to reveal a USB-C cable. The opposite side accommodates three magnetic adapters for Lightning, USB-C, and Micro devices. If you’re concerned about misplacing these adapters, rest assured they can be securely stored in the included silicone organizer, which conveniently attaches to the cable itself.

The Statik® Pro's unique design comes in handy for limiting wear and tear on your device ports. The cable has a unique rotating design to make connecting simpler and add some flexibility in case of an accidental drop. You also aren't limited to the six-foot version. The Statik® 360 Pro comes in three-foot and 10-foot models.

The cable itself is designed for longevity, featuring a durable braided nylon construction. If you’ve grown accustomed to frayed Apple cables, you can finally dispense with the electrical tape. You won't need it.

Get the Statik® 360 Pro 100W Universal Magnetic Charging Cable (6 Feet) on sale for $21.99.

