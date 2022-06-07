Learn Scratch, Python, AI, and more with these STEM Choice kits

Stem education is more relevant than ever. Whether you're looking to learn more about computer science or want to take on Raspberry Pi, the CrowPi2 All-in-1 Raspberry Pi & STEM Learning Platform will help you accomplish your goals.

Computer science is not necessarily the most straightforward concept to comprehend. But ultimately, it is a building block to numerous careers and professional endeavors. The CrowPi2 All-in-1 Raspberry Pi & STEM Learning Platform brings on a comprehensive method that uncomplicates learning and brings valuable experience to projects.

With over 80 course resources and 22+ onboard sensors and modules, you'll take on the most complicated subjects and make them easy to understand. With an 11.6" IPS screen with 1920x1080 resolution, you'll be able to strengthen your quantitative and analytical skills from home and learn at your own pace without dealing with learning methods that haven't worked for you in the past – all while setting up your own portable laptop.

CrowPi2 - Raspberry PI 4 Laptop lauched on Kickstarter

CrowPi2's interactive courses — designed for all different levels of expertise — help students of all ages understand the foundations behind our technology-driven world by breaking down concepts in a digestible way. Whether creating your own DIY circuits, making a piano by using different fruits, or learning about face and speech recognition, STEM learning is more approachable with a simplified storytelling point of view presented in bite-sized lessons. With plenty of practice materials and unique guided interactive courses, you'll take on exercises such as using sensors to model functions or experimenting with hardware electronics while programming. The sky's the limit.

Start your learning journey with the CrowPi2 All-in-1 Raspberry Pi & STEM Learning Platform Advanced Kit for $449.99 (reg. $459), the Basic Kit at $319.99 (reg. $329), or the Deluxe Kit at $523.99 (reg. $549).

