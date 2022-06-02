These Stührling watches are on sale for $99 ahead of Father's Day

Let’s be honest. Dads normally get the short end of the stick when it comes to honoring parents. This year let’s step up our game and show Pop just how much we love him with the gift of time, specifically this Stührling Silhouette Classic Watch.

Now we know that a lot of dads don’t like to be fussed over, even on Father’s Day … at least that’s what they say. Just a card, or to spend time with the family will suffice. But really, who doesn’t love to be doted on and given a present that reflects true sentimentality? After all, our dads do some pretty spectacular things for us. And while we seem to have no qualms about gushing over our moms on her special day, we seem a little more reserved when it comes to our fathers (think socks and ties over bouquets of flowers, breakfast in bed, or her favorite fragrance).

2022 is the year to change that. This Father’s Day, consider this handsome watch. A timepiece for all seasons and all reasons, Stührling once again comes up with an accessory that is not only functional but sure to enhance the wrist of any dad who wears it. With simplistic lines and a modern look, this stunning piece features a genuine leather band, a smooth stainless steel case, and a large minimalist watch face. Whether dad is out coaching the little league game, heading up an important presentation in the boardroom, or taking mom out to a night at the opera, this watch is going to look right at home. From casual to professional to formal, Stührling has him covered.

Available in three different colors — a black band with a silver dial, a blue band with a silver dial, or a brown band with a rose gold dial—this striking timepiece normally retails for $150.00. In honor of Father’s Day, until June 19th we are happy to offer this watch for only $99.99.

Prices subject to change.