Save $999 on a 750W mountain eBike with a 45-mile range

TL;DR: Ride up to 45 miles on the SWFT APEX 750W Mountain eBike, on sale for $899.99 (reg. $1,899).

Whether you're navigating city roads or exploring the quiet off-road paths, finding a reliable ride can make all the difference. This is where the SWFT APEX eBike shines, blending power, comfort, and affordability, costing just $899.99 (reg. $1,899).



Ride anywhere

The SWFT APEX eBike is built for versatility, boasting a 750W motor that can get up to 20 mph with pedal assist. A 45-mile range means you can confidently tackle your journey without constantly worrying about recharging, and it means you can leave the car at home, even if you're out all day running errands.

The integrated removable lithium-ion battery makes recharging easy and secure, so you can power up inside or out and about. Designed with knobby 27.5” tires, this eBike has excellent traction on various terrains, so if the traffic in the bike lane is too heavy, you can go off-road.

Comfort is important for any bike, but it's an even bigger issue when you're riding faster, farther, and harder on a motorized bike. The good news is the APEX excels with its dual suspension system. Front and rear suspension smooth out bumps and shocks, letting you glide over uneven trails or pothole-riddled streets without fatigue. The hydraulic disc brakes provide precise and reliable stopping power, even in bad weather. And the backlit LCD display keeps you informed about your speed, mileage, and battery life.

The APEX is designed for riders 5’5” or taller, supporting up to 265 pounds.

Whether you're commuting through the city or chasing adventure on mountain paths, your ride has arrived.

Get the SWFT APEX 750W Mountain eBike on sale for $899.99 (reg. $1,899).

StackSocial prices subject to change