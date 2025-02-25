Ditch Adobe Acrobat for this subscription-free PDF editor

TL;DR: Quit paying for an Adobe Acrobat subscription when you can own SwifDoo PDF Pro, a lifetime PDF management tool available for only $34.99 (reg. $129) while supplies last.

While PDFs are the universal file type used by most businesses and companies, it seems nearly impossible to edit them in any other way, unless you have Adobe Acrobat. Unfortunately, access to this tool requires a monthly (or yearly) subscription. Tired of cutting a check to the platform? Check out this PDF editor tool.

Nope, Adobe Acrobat isn't the only platform that lets you alter your PDFs. Meet SwifDoo PDF Pro, a PDF management suite that does almost everything Adobe does, minus the recurring fees. Toss your old subscription and get lifetime access to SwifDoo while it's available for $34.99 (reg. $129).

You might never have to pay a subscription for Adobe Acrobat ever again with SwifDoo. Aside from the more basic PDF features you'll get, like text editing, PDF conversion, etc., check out what else you can take advantage of with this license:

Translation: so you can understand a document in a different language or work with international clients more easily.

Batch processing: for streamlined conversion and compression of multiple PDFs at a time, all without ruining your original formatting or layouts.

Password-protection: so you can secure sensitive PDFs with passwords to prevent them from being opened, copied, edited, or printed.

Watermarks: for adding pre-made or custom text or image watermarks to PDFs for protection. Remove watermarks from PDF pages in one click.

OCR: for quick text recognition and extraction from scanned and image-based PDFs. This could make your docs searchable and editable—perfect if you're writing a research paper or proposal for a client.

Make PDF management seamless with lifetime access to SwifDoo PDF Pro, now just $34.99 while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change