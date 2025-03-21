Easy, convenient scanning is in the palm of your hand with this app

TL;DR: Need to scan a document? Bring a scanner anywhere by adding SwiftScan to your phone, now $41.99 (reg. $199) with code TAKE30 through March 30.



Portable scanning: There's no need to go to the office to scan documents with the SwiftScan app, which makes on-the-go paperwork simple.

Use cases: Scan and digitize business cards, identification cards, receipts, handwritten notes, and even QR codes.

Compatibility with iPhone, iPad, and Android allows for convenient scanning across different devices.

User-friendly scanning: Just point the scanner (installed on your device) on your doc, and the app will snap a high-quality PDF or JPB with its auto-capture and instant edge detection.

Comes with helpful scanning features like multiple page scans, OCR technology to make any page's text searchable, etc.

Sharing made easy: SwiftScan lets you share documents as emails or faxes. You can also upload files to the cloud and even retract certain parts of your document if it's private.

Your scanning needs can be met with this app.

Grab this SwiftScan VIP lifetime subscription, now just $41.99 when you enter code TAKE30. This price drop ends March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change