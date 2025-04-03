Business doc mess? Organize with this 79% off scanner app

TL;DR: Scan documents with just this smartphone scanner app for a simplified, organized document editing process, now on sale for $41.99.

Business paperwork piles up: unsigned contract versions, sales listings, employee documents. Swap to SwiftScan VIP with a lifetime subscription to scan all of your docs into one place in this smartphone app.

SwiftScan captures your business docs

If you frequently need to create high-quality scans of business paperwork, switch to SwiftScan. This app scans with just your smartphone camera and organizes and edits your essential information all in one place. In your phone app, you can create high-res PDF or JPG versions of printed documents, handwritten notes, whiteboards, barcodes, receipts, and sketches. Premium quality scans start at 200 dpi with automated enhancements to reduce blur, adjust colors, identify document edges, and crop images.

Use the auto-capture feature to snap a shot of your document quickly. Toggle on multi-page settings to combine several consecutive scans into a single document. Organize scans within folders in the app for organization. Share them directly from the app or sync them with iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, or a preferred cloud service to save the files. You can even fax straight from the app.

The scanning productivity hack you didn't know you needed

Work faster and more efficiently in SwiftScan than a traditional scanning setup — especially if you're in the field or away from a workstation. Snap images with your phone and edit the PDF or JPG files directly in the app. Easily add signatures or redact sections. Reorder or remove pages.

Stop wasting time on traditional scanners that need to heat up and take time to load high-res images. Don't juggle between PDF and graphic editing apps. You can streamline your workflow by keeping it all in the same SwiftScan app until it's time to send the final document.

Be swift with SwiftScan VIP's lifetime subscription access to the app and scanning tools.

