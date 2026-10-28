Tackle complex projects with MS Visual Pro 2026 for just $30

TL;DR: Develop software, build apps, and create websites in a unified workspace with MS Visual Pro 2026 for $29.97 (reg. $499.99) for life.

For coders in need of software that lightens the load, Visual Studio Pro 2026 is a great way to get ahead. This 64-bit IDE offers a range of performance, AI, and collaboration feature upgrades to streamline the development process for under $30.

Designed for greater resource management

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 is built to help users code faster while working more efficiently and also reducing errors as they tackle more complex projects. It also improves IDE responsiveness and streamlines common development tasks.

You’ll be able to build, debug, and test .NET 10, C#, and C++ apps that target Windows, Linux, and containers. You can also use it to build cross-platform mobile and desktop apps with .NET MAUI, or use Blazor to create responsive web interfaces in C#.

Other features provided include:



Integration with DevOps workflows: Seamlessly access and work with tools such as Azure DevOps and GitHub straight from your workspace.

CodeLens: Use CodeLens to receive comprehensive overviews of your codebase, activity, and references; plus, you can check your status straight from the editor without having to leave your code.

Live Share Collaboration: Run real-time collaboration sessions without having to clone repos or install dependencies. You can also use it to speed up the edit and debug cycle by implementing custom editor settings, personalized sessions, and access controls.

AI coding assistance: Utilize AI to explain code sections or receive suggestions. This feature is also usable during refactoring in order to reduce bugs and improve productivity.

A perpetual single-user license for 1 Windows PC

This lifetime license is accessible on one Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC. It also comes with updates included and offers support for a variety of languages—including English, Chinese (simplified and traditional), German, Russian, Korean, and more—ensuring maximum flexibility and usability for you and your entire team. So, why wait?

Get this lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 for $29.97 (reg. $499.99). Sale ends November 1.

StackSocial prices subject to change.