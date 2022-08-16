Buying new gear for yourself will help schools get funding they need

The new school year often means new accessories and new supplies, however, many educational institutes lack the funds to properly outfit students with what they need for success. Here’s how you can help, while picking up some cool stuff for yourself.

It should come as no surprise that there is a correlation between school budgets and student achievement. If an institute has the means to outfit the student with proper equipment, provide extra help with learning when required, keep class sizes to a reasonable number, offer after-school programs and a subsidized meal program, and compensate teachers and staff fairly, then the chances of overall success are much higher.

With our Back to Education Event, you have the opportunity to contribute positively to these ends. For every purchase made from the following great deals, not only will you be kitting yourself out, we’ll donate $0.50 per unit sold to a school or charity. You will receive an email asking you to vote for your favorite and when the promotion concludes, you will receive another email announcing the school/charity chosen.

Tree of Light: Wireless Charger with Bluetooth Speaker and LED Lamp

It’s a lamp! It’s a charger! It’s a speaker! Charge your devices, play your tunes, and adjust the light to your liking with this stunning piece.

Get this Tree of Light for $129.95 (reg. $149)

Dark Gray CoverBuddy Case for 2018 iPad Pro 11"

Get the protection that your iPad Pro deserves. It is designed to safeguard your tablet on all sides and corners, while storing and charging your Pencil, and working seamlessly with the Apple Magic/Smart Keyboard.

Get this CoverBuddy Case for $32.99 (reg. $39)

KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad

What could be easier than laying down your phone on your desk pad in order to get it all juiced up? With this KeySmart TaskPad you can do just that. Made with cushioned material, it also acts as a mouse pad upon which you can rest your wrist and forearm.

Get this KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad for $99.99 (reg. $119)

UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor

Stop squinting at your phone screen. Whether you’re working, studying, or playing, this portable monitor attaches to your device to deliver stunning visuals and clear sound quality to a larger screen.

Get this UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor for $199.99 (reg. $219)

Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank

It’s a long flight. There’s a couple arguing next to you, a crying baby three rows down and someone ordering their third martini. No worries – just grab these Flux 7 TWS earbuds with their advanced noise-reduction technology and you can focus on your music, and not on the outside world.

Get these Flux 7 TWS Earbuds for $25.99 (reg. $99)

Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub

While all your devices may not die on you at the same time, it’s always comforting to know that you can charge up to five of them simultaneously. This mini hub features 2 PD (Power Delivery) ports, 1 USB 3.0 port, and 1 USB 2.0 port, each offering fast charging and transfer rates.

Get this Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub for $19.99 (reg. $48)

SMT Sling Bag

Keeping your essentials these days means more than just your keys and wallet. With this sling bag not only will you be able to keep all you need close at hand, organized, and safe from would-be thieves thanks to the anti-theft pocket, you’ll be able to keep your devices charged using the built-in USB port and cord.

Get this SMT Sling Bag for $29.99 (reg. $83)

3-in-1 USB-C, iPhone & Apple Watch Lightning Charging Cable

Featuring Type-C, Micro USB, and Lightning interfaces, this 3-in-1 charging cable is going to allow you to juice up your devices anywhere—in the car, at home using a wall outlet, or on-the-go through your computer. Made with high quality materials, it will charge your device super-fast, but if you can’t wait, no worries. You can still call, play games, or watch videos while it’s doing its job.

Get this 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable for $16.99 (reg. $39)

10-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI

In a world where we carry our work with us wherever we go, it is important to be able to access and function as though we are sitting at our desk. As such, our laptops are often not equipped to handle devices such as a second monitor, a scanner, a printer, and more. This docking station features 10 ports, including two HDMI ports, a variety of USB ports, SD and TF cards, a VGA port, and a 3.5 AUX port.

Get this 10-in-1 Docking Station for $42.99 (reg. $49)

Factory Refurbished Samsung SM Galaxy Smart Watch

Is it called a smart watch because you're intelligent enough to wear it, or because of the brains that make this timepiece tick? Probably a little of both. Not only does this little gadget keep you punctual (it is a watch, after all), but it also features a host of heart functions, monitors your sleep, allow you to take incoming calls, offers a ton of apps, displays your schedules for the next ten days, and so much more.

Get this Refurbished Samsung SM Galaxy Smart Watch for $149.99

2021 Apple Magic Keyboard

Argghh! Wires! Who wants them? Who needs them? Not you, if you pick up this wireless keyboard that automatically pairs with your Mac. It features multimedia keys and offers a comfortable and precise typing experience. The long-lasting rechargeable battery will keep you tap-tap-tapping for about a month between charges.

Get this 2021 Apple Magic Keyboard for $91.99 (reg. $99)

Apple Magic Mouse Version 3

This wireless magic mouse is perfect for those who travel and work on the go. It features a multi-touch surface allowing you to swipe between web pages and scroll through documents with ease, as well as an optimized foot design for smooth gliding.

Get this Apple Magic Mouse Version 3 for $73.99 (reg. $79)

Samsung 11.6" 2.6GHZ 32GB Chromebook 4

We’ve saved the best for last. On sale for more than half price, this brand new, lightweight Chromebook 4 offers 4GB of memory and a long-lasting battery. Use Google Suite to download and save all your content to the cloud, eliminating the need for expensive software.

Get this Samsung Chromebook 4 for $179.99 (reg. $399)

