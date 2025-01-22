These $230 MacBooks are selling out FAST

TL;DR: These refurbished MacBook Airs are $230 with free shipping while supplies last.

This might sound too good to be true, but we’re really selling MacBooks for only $230. How? They’re refurbished devices. You know, the kind that are like adopted puppies—pre-owned, restored to like-new condition, and kind to the environment.

You’ll love this 2017 MacBook Air. While it doesn’t have all of the latest features, you probably won’t even notice or care because it has all the important stuff for web browsing and streaming. And did we mention it’s only $230 with free shipping (reg. $999)? But that’s only while supplies last—we have a limited number available.

Refurbished: Your chance to go green and save cash

A lot of people think “refurbished” equals “used,” and while they aren’t wrong that someone has used this laptop before, it’s not going to feel like it. Whoever owned this MacBook cared for it like it was their child because it’s in near-mint condition.

Also, when you buy a refurbished laptop instead of a brand-new one, you’re helping the environment. All those things you keep seeing online about e-waste being bad for the planet? You won’t be contributing to that.

Your new-to-you MacBook’s features

Since this MacBook is a few years old, you can’t expect it to perform like a laptop that just came off one of Apple’s shelves. Though, it’s still a great laptop for everyday use:

You’ll also enjoy having USB-A and SD card ports on this MacBook, which Apple has now discontinued on its latest models. See, there are even more perks of buying refurbished.

Order one of these refurbished MacBooks for $230 with free shipping (reg. $999) before they’re sold out. We don’t expect these to stay in stock for long.

MacBook Air 2017 - Review

