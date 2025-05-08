This $80 2-in-1 Chromebook is the perfect travel buddy

TL;DR: Get a Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) for just $79.99 (reg. $284.99)—a practical, portable laptop perfect as a backup, travel device, or for kids.

Grab a Lenovo 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook for just $79.99 (reg. $284.99). Ideal as a backup, travel laptop, or for kids—fast, portable, and versatile with free shipping.

If you’re looking for an affordable, reliable laptop to keep as a backup, travel companion, or a tech option for kids, the Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) is a smart buy—especially at just $79.99 (down from $284.99) with free shipping.

Lightweight yet capable, this 2-in-1 Chromebook features an Intel N3450 Quad-Core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage—enough muscle to easily handle browsing, streaming, and basic work tasks. Its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display (1366×768 resolution) offers crisp visuals and interactive flexibility, which makes it a great choice for casual use or quick on-the-go tasks.

The Chrome OS gives you access to thousands of apps, including Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides—essential for staying productive while traveling or working remotely. Plus, with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0, you’ll stay connected anywhere.

Weighing just over three pounds, it’s highly portable—ideal for slipping into a carry-on or a backpack. The touchscreen and 2-in-1 flexibility also make it easy to switch between typing, browsing, and watching videos on the fly.

Though refurbished (Grade B rating), the device remains fully functional, with only minor cosmetic scuffs or scratches—an easy trade-off for the value you get at this price point.

Whether you need a dependable backup laptop, a lightweight option for travel, or a budget-friendly machine for your kids or grandkids, this Lenovo Chromebook offers impressive utility without breaking the bank.

It’s simple, smart, and ready for wherever life takes you.

Get the refurbished Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook for just $79.99 (reg. $284.99) with free shipping.

StackSocial prices subject to change.