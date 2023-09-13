This $99 digital tape measure is the future of at-home handy work

TL;DR: From home improvement projects to everyday objects, the designer limited edition version of the ROLLOVA V2.0 Digital Rolling Tape Measure makes accurate measurements a reality. It's now only $98.99 for a limited time.

Whether you're working on a home project, measuring a tight space, or know someone who regularly uses a measurement tool, the ROLLOVA V2.0 Digital Rolling Tape Measure can assist with any room or item.

Designed with the capacity to measure everything from flat surfaces to curved objects, this cutting-edge measuring device is a testament to the intersection of technology and design. It offers a unique blend of aesthetics and precision that has captured the hearts of professionals and design enthusiasts alike.

A small yet mighty gadget, the Kickstarter-funded ROLLOVA V2.0 can measure up to 10 meters in metric mode or 83 feet in inches mode, providing plenty of leeway for any area that needs inspection. Plus, it's now on sale for only $98.99 for a limited time!

ROLLOVA 2 0 Video User Manual

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this digital tape measure is a pocket-friendly device and a great tool to take anywhere. Despite its advanced technology, the ROLLOVA V2.0 Digital Rolling Tape Measure is remarkably user-friendly.

A high-contrast ratio 1.2" OLED screen provides an easily readable display with accurate measurements while also conserving energy — its robust battery can save up to 18,000 hours of standby time! Plus, with a reliable accuracy level, you can count on the ROLLOVA V2.0 for the most intricate measurements, ensuring your projects are executed effortlessly.

The stainless steel and aluminum alloy rolling tape measure also comes with a durable leather case for safekeeping and a detailed manual for step-by-step instructions. It is an excellent gift for the handy person in your life or the DIY family member constantly whipping up new projects.

Grab the Designer Limited Edition of the ROLLOVA V2.0 Digital Rolling Tape Measure today for just $98.99 and enjoy innovative tech that can make any project a breeze.

Prices subject to change.