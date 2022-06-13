This bidet will reduce your TP consumption by 80%

OK, we're going to talk to you about toilet seats. No potty humor. No puns. No slamming guys for leaving them up. Just nice and simple. You've got a white porcelain bowl. We've got a toilet seat. Not just any toilet seat, but a Smart Toilet Seat.

Those Europeans had it figured out pretty early on in history. As early as the 1600s bidets were fixtures in households among the aristocrats in France and Italy. It wasn’t until the last century that Americans figured out that water works better than toilet paper when it comes to cleaning the nether regions.

And it’s been uphill ever since … at least as up a hill as a toilet accessory can be. While not all of us can afford the cost or the space of having a separate bidet in our bathrooms, we should have no problem enhancing the toilet that we already have. This Aim To Wash! Toilet Seat attaches easily to the toilet bowl and sprays warm water after you’ve done your business to clean you more hygienically than any roll of toilet paper can. Then the air dryer will dry you up quickly as a flash so you can get on with your day. To make it even better the seat’s temperature can be adjusted to your liking. In addition, it also features a night light so at 2:00 am when nature's calling, you won’t have to struggle to find the light switch to ensure you don’t trip over anything. Plus the no-slam soft-seating closing mechanism means you won’t wake up anyone else either.

Aim to Wash - Smart Toilet Seat

So, make your toilet may feel a little more special — you know, like it doesn't have the worst job in the whole world. For only $199.99 (that’s $100 off the suggested retail price) not only will you be saving the environment, but you’ll be feeling daisy fresh and clean after every flush.

Prices subject to change.