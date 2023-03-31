This discounted app aims to help increase the quality of your life

The average lifespan of a human is around 80 years old, but how many years of that can you actually live to the fullest? Humanity is an app that aims to slow your aging, so you can maximize your life and have more functional years.

As opposed to lifespan, healthspan is part of your life in which you are healthy and not just merely alive. And you may not be aware of it, but you may be doing things in your daily life that can shorten that time frame. The Humanity App, which is on sale for $99.97 for a limited time, gives you the tools you need to slow down and boost your longevity.

Boasting a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store, Humanity assesses the facets of your life you can improve, from your stress levels to mental health to even your diet. It informs you of the habits that are making your body age faster and delivers recommendations on how you can improve so you can reverse your rate of aging.

Connect to a wearable or do manual adding of your workouts and meals, and the app will yield an analysis of which actions are working that slow your rate of aging, allowing you to cultivate healthier habits. You'll also get to discover how your dietary habits impact your aging, as well as the things you can do to add more years to your healthspan. As you optimize your life, your Humanity score increases, and you may soon notice that you're sleeping longer, exercising more, being in a cheery mood more often, and more.

Thanks to the resources Humanity delivers, you can make your mind healthier, increase your happiness, and improve your general well-being. In short, live your best life.

Live your best years for far longer with Humanity. A lifetime subscription to the app usually retails for $299, but until April 3, 11:59 PT, you can grab it on sale for only $99.97 — no coupon necessary.

Prices subject to change.