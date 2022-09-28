This is your last chance to snap up a refurbished HP EliteBook

Want a cheaper, greener way to upgrade your tech? Consider buying refurbished products, like this HP EliteBook 840.

There's always the misconception that buying refurbished means either purchasing a dysfunctional item or a secondhand product, when in fact, it's the total opposite. When you buy refurbished, you're essentially getting a product that has been vetted to meet the manufacturer's standards, meaning it's as good as new and in perfect working order. More often than not, they've been carefully restored, repaired, and tested, so it's guaranteed that they won't go caput when you buy them.

Expensive tech like laptops is better bought refurbished. If so happens that you're on the hunt for an efficient portable computer, this refurbished HP EliteBook 840 is an excellent choice. You can snap it up on sale for only $309.99 until September 30th — no coupon needed.

Designed to help you get more done even when on the go, the EliteBook 840 packs an Intel Core i5 processor for amazing processing performance, meaning you can multitask without experiencing lags. Its 16GB RAM memory lets you quickly access frequently used files and programs, while its 256GB solid-state drive offers generous real estate for storing all your essential data long-term.

With the 14-inch HD display, you can view photos, videos, texts, and other files in a widescreen resolution. It also has two USB-C ports for easy connecting of peripherals, and WiFi compatibility so you can work pretty much anywhere with an internet connection.

It's also worth mentioning that while this device may be refurbished, it's listed as grade "A," which signifies that it's in a near-mind condition. Any cosmetic defect it may have is minimal or barely even noticeable.

Now's your chance to snap up the refurbished HP EliteBook 840 for cheap. It usually retails for $320, but you can get it on sale for only $309.99 until September 30th, no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.