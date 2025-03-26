A Touch Bar MacBook Pro for $329? Get it before it's gone

TL;DR: Get a sleek and speedy 13.3" MacBook Pro (2017) with Touch Bar and 512GB SSD for just $329.97—perfect for home use or travel.

Looking for a reliable and affordable laptop that can keep up with your daily grind, weekend Netflix binges, or airport gate Zoom calls? This refurbished MacBook Pro with Touch Bar might be exactly what you need—especially at just $329.97.

Adding this compact yet capable MacBook Pro to your tech arsenal allows you to leave your pricer laptop at home where it won't get a drink spilled on it during your flight. It comes with a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a roomy 512GB SSD—plenty of space and speed for juggling apps, light editing, or storing those family photo dumps you’ve been meaning to organize.

The Retina display offers 2560x1600 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, meaning everything from spreadsheets to video calls will look sharp and vibrant.

The Touch Bar and Touch ID bring added convenience and modern functionality, while the Force Touch trackpad and backlit keyboard make working in any lighting situation more comfortable. With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, you’ll have the flexibility to connect to just about anything—displays, drives, docks, and more.

Weighing just over three pounds, this refurbished MacBook Pro is perfect for slipping into a backpack or carry-on for those on-the-go work sessions or road trips. Whether you’re a freelancer, student, creative professional, or just someone looking for a solid everyday machine, this MacBook delivers impressive performance and sleek Apple design—without the new MacBook price tag.

And because it’s a grade A refurbished device, it arrives in near-mint condition with little to no visible wear—just like new, only way more budget-friendly and kinder to the earth.

This $329.97 offer on a like-new MacBook Pro only runs through April 30, and at this price, inventory might run out quickly.

StackSocial prices subject to change